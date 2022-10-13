With High Hopes, Scots Enter Playoffs

After an unbeaten regular season, the Highland Park boys will start their inaugural playoff run on Saturday against Southlake Carroll in The Colony.

The Scots (18-0-1) received a first-round bye while the Dragons pummeled Prosper Rock Hill 34-4 in their opening-round matchup. The two teams have faced off three times this season, with HP narrowly winning twice and the third ending in a tie.

The winner will face Keller on Tuesday, also in The Colony, for the right to advance to the Region I tournament next weekend.

In girls action, HP will start postseason play against Flower Mound on Friday. The Lady Scots (8-8) have won seven of their last eight games but fell to the Jaguars in both regular-season meetings.