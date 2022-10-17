Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 10-16

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CABLE CAPER

Reported at 3:26 p.m. Oct. 12: a swindler used the information of a man from the 3600 block of Stratford Avenue to open a Comcast cable account and wracked up $950 worth of debt that went into collections.

HIGHLAND PARK

11 Tuesday

Arrested at 4:09 p.m.: a 26 year old accused of possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane.

An intruder got into a backyard in the 3700 block of Mockingbird Lane and snatched a mountain bike and two bags containing various tools at 1:24 p.m.

12 Wednesday

Reported at 5:36 p.m.: a trespasser got into a garage/guest house in the 5500 block of Hillcrest Avenue and took 40 boards and a chandelier.

A crook took a roof rack and the cross bars affixed atop a Toyota 4Runner parked in the 4500 block of Belfort Place before 7:10 p.m.

13 Thursday

A careless driver hit a Volvo XC90 parked in the 4400 block of Livingston Avenue, damaging the left rear fender and tire before 4:14 p.m.

14 Friday

A stealer drove off in a Land Rover parked in the 4600 block of Lakeside Drive, but it was later found unoccupied and without any apparent damage along the Katy Trail near Knox Street.

15 Saturday

Arrested at 12:47 a.m.: a 21 year old accused of public intoxication and criminal mischief in Highland Park Village.

A burglar found easy pickings of two backpacks containing books and more, as well as an iPad from a Range Rover left unlocked in Highland Park Village before 5:29 p.m.

A good neighbor found a Trek bicycle in an alleyway in the 3500 block of Princeton Avenue, then a second bicycle – a Trek Marlin 6 – left on a nearby driveway and turned them in to police before 11:07 p.m.

16 Sunday

Arrested at 2:28 a.m.: a 38-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive.

A reckless driver in a Dodge Charger sped away from an officer who was trying to initiate a traffic stop on it in the 5400 block of Preston Road before 11:54 a.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

10 Monday

How easy was it for a thief to take various items from a Toyota FJ400 parked in the 3400 block of Wentwood Drive before 11:15 a.m.? The Toyota was left unlocked.

11 Tuesday

A burglar got into a Chevrolet parked in the 3900 block of McFarlin Boulevard and swiped a wallet from inside before 4:15 p.m.

Reported at 5:09 p.m.: a scammer used the information of a man from the 4000 block of Southwestern Boulevard to open a credit card.

A crook broke into a home in the 3400 block of Granada Avenue before 10 p.m.

12 Wednesday

Reported at midnight: a ne’er do well took the tailgate and taillights from a Ford F150 parked in the 3400 block of Binkley Avenue.

A thief stole Jeep Gladiator parts from a Jeep Rubicon parked in the 3400 block of Binkley Avenue before 7:15 a.m.

A jerk took stuff from a GMC Sierra parked in the 3400 block of Shenandoah Avenue before 5 p.m.

13 Thursday

A stealer found easy pickings of a bag/wallet and various documents from a Jaguar XK parked in the 4100 block of Druid Lane and left unlocked before 5:30 a.m.

Reported at 3:18 p.m.: a swindler used the information of a man to try to apply for several credit cards at a bank in the 3500 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

14 Friday

A pilferer took an iPad, MacBook, and more from an unlocked Mercedes G550 parked in the Plaza at Preston Center at 12:16 p.m.

A crook took two cards from a Mercedes GLE550 parked in the Moody Family YMCA basement parking lot in the 6000 block of Preston Road before 3:33 p.m.