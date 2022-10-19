Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

Alo Yoga

NorthPark Center

The Los Angeles-based activewear brand’s only North Texas location is on level one between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

Cava

Snider Plaza

The fast-casual Mediterranean spot in the former Zoës Kitchen location offers a build-your-own salad, pita, or grain bowl experience with grilled meats, veggies, and such spreads as hummus, tzatziki, and “crazy feta,” a jalapeño-infused feta mousse.

D.L. Mack’s

10720 Preston Road

The eatery is known for Chicago-inspired cuisine, including cracker crust, tavern-style pizza, blackened redfish, garlic shrimp scampi, and more. Its second location is the latest opening by Vandelay Hospitality Group, which also operates Hudson House, Drake’s Hollywood, and Brentwood.

D.L. Mack’s (PHOTO: Courtesy Vandelay Hospitality Group)

White Rock Coffee (Photo: Rachel Snyder)

Enscondido Tex-Mex

(PHOTO: Courtesy Enscondido Tex-Mex)

Dyson Demo Store Owner Center

Shops at Park Lane

The company behind popular hair styling products, vacuum cleaners, and air purifiers opened its first brick-and-mortar hybrid demo service center to host demonstrations. Staffers provide technical support, servicing, and maintenance tips.

One Medical

5290 Belt Line Road

The membership-based primary care platform offers digital and in-office health care services, including wellness visits, physical and mental health check-ins, family care, chronic illness management, and lab services. A third location is planned for Mockingbird Station later this year. Members have 24/7 access to healthcare providers through the One Medical mobile app.

SkinSpirit

Preston Royal Village

The medical aesthetic skin, face, and body services destination’s fifth Texas location features 10 treatment rooms and a selection of care products from leading brands in a 2,895-square-foot clinic.

White Rock Coffee

Snider Plaza

The locally-based roaster and coffee house founded in 2005 in Lake Highlands recently opened its fourth sit-down shop.

COMING

Escondido Tex-Mex

Preston Royal

Jon Alexis, the owner of TJ’s Seafood, plans to open a new Tex-Mex spot in the space occupied by Ruggeri’s Italian restaurant for 13 years before the October 2019 tornado.