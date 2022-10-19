Comings and Goings
NOW OPEN
Alo Yoga
NorthPark Center
The Los Angeles-based activewear brand’s only North Texas location is on level one between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.
Cava
Snider Plaza
The fast-casual Mediterranean spot in the former Zoës Kitchen location offers a build-your-own salad, pita, or grain bowl experience with grilled meats, veggies, and such spreads as hummus, tzatziki, and “crazy feta,” a jalapeño-infused feta mousse.
D.L. Mack’s
10720 Preston Road
The eatery is known for Chicago-inspired cuisine, including cracker crust, tavern-style pizza, blackened redfish, garlic shrimp scampi, and more. Its second location is the latest opening by Vandelay Hospitality Group, which also operates Hudson House, Drake’s Hollywood, and Brentwood.
Dyson Demo Store Owner Center
Shops at Park Lane
The company behind popular hair styling products, vacuum cleaners, and air purifiers opened its first brick-and-mortar hybrid demo service center to host demonstrations. Staffers provide technical support, servicing, and maintenance tips.
One Medical
5290 Belt Line Road
The membership-based primary care platform offers digital and in-office health care services, including wellness visits, physical and mental health check-ins, family care, chronic illness management, and lab services. A third location is planned for Mockingbird Station later this year. Members have 24/7 access to healthcare providers through the One Medical mobile app.
SkinSpirit
Preston Royal Village
The medical aesthetic skin, face, and body services destination’s fifth Texas location features 10 treatment rooms and a selection of care products from leading brands in a 2,895-square-foot clinic.
White Rock Coffee
Snider Plaza
The locally-based roaster and coffee house founded in 2005 in Lake Highlands recently opened its fourth sit-down shop.
COMING
Escondido Tex-Mex
Preston Royal
Jon Alexis, the owner of TJ’s Seafood, plans to open a new Tex-Mex spot in the space occupied by Ruggeri’s Italian restaurant for 13 years before the October 2019 tornado.