Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 10-16

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BACK TO BACK

Before 4:13 p.m. Oct. 14, a man’s vehicle was stolen from NorthPark Center. Not long after, another man’s car was stolen from the same parking lot before 4:44 p.m.

10 Monday

An unknown forger exchanged fake money before 11:03 a.m. at a convenience store in the 11700 block of Preston Road.

Before 3:04 p.m., a burglar broke into a man’s car and stole from it in the 6300 block of Northwood Road.

A man was assaulted by two males, one of whom had a pistol, at Preston Valley Shopping Center before 5:58 p.m.

Someone stole from a man at an undisclosed time in the parking lot of Preston Tower.

11 Tuesday

Someone was issued a criminal trespass warning at the 7-Eleven in the 10800 block of Preston Road before 1:03 p.m.

A woman was locked in a car and the driver refused to let her leave before 2:17 p.m. in the 6800 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Before 3:27 p.m., a man’s vehicle was hit by a reckless driver, causing damage, in the parking lot of Inwood Village.

An unknown burglar stole property from a man’s car before 5:41 p.m. in the Market at Preston Forest parking lot.

Before 7:17 p.m., an unknown thief broke into a woman’s car and stole from it in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

An unknown burglar took property from a man’s vehicle before 7:18 p.m. in the 4800 block of Harvest Hill Road.

At an unlisted time, someone stole from a woman in a retail store in the 11600 block of Preston Road.

12 Wednesday

Before 2:39 p.m., a man left his gym bag with personal belongings in a locker with no lock at a fitness center in Preston Center.

Someone in possession of a stolen vehicle was arrested before 4:49 p.m. in the 6100 block of Luther Lane.

Before 6:47 p.m., a man’s property was stolen from a Preston Center parking lot.

An unknown fraudster used a man’s license plate number to defraud him at an undisclosed time in the 5000 block of West Hanover Avenue.

At an unlisted time, a reckless driver hit a woman’s car in the parking lot of the Market at Preston Forest and fled without leaving information in the parking lot.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s catalytic converter in the parking lot of the Market at Preston Forest.

Someone stole from the 7-Eleven in the 10800 block of Preston Road at an unlisted time.

13 Thursday

Before 2:42 a.m., someone entered a man’s vehicle in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow and stole stuff.

A bag of a crystal substance was found on the dash of a car before 8:04 a.m. in the 9700 block of Audubon Place.

An unknown burglar broke into a new build home in the 5700 block of Orchid Lane and stole from it before 10:57 a.m.

Someone dumped a lit cigarette on park grounds at Field Frazier Park before 11:38 a.m.

An unwelcome guest was issued a criminal trespass warning before 12:32 p.m. at Preston Forest Square.

Before 10:26 p.m., an unwelcome guest entered a man’s home without using force in the 11200 block of Shelterwood Lane.

A woman’s vehicle was stolen before 10:57 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

At an unlisted time, someone refused to pay a man for services provided in Preston Center.

Someone stole from a woman at an unlisted time in the 4400 block of Pomona Road.

14 Friday

Stolen before 12:11 a.m.: a woman’s property from a home in the 4600 block of Myerwood Lane.

A man’s property was stolen before 3:06 p.m. at Hilton Dallas/Park Cities.

At an unlisted time, an unknown mischief maker damaged a card kiosk, broke into an apartment building at 12810 Midway Road, and took money without consent.

15 Saturday

Before 12:46 p.m., someone entered a man’s vehicle and stole from it in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A woman died in a single-vehicle crash before 3:07 p.m. in the 11400 block of Hillcrest Road.

Found property was reported before 9:09 p.m. in the 6000 block of Berkshire Lane.

Before 11:55 p.m., someone was caught with marijuana, syringes, scales, and small baggies in their vehicle in the 10600 block of Pagewood Drive.

A nonviolent family offense took place at an undisclosed time at Chick-fil-A at 3820 W. Northwest Highway.

16 Sunday

A thief entered a woman’s unlocked car and stole property from it in the parking lot of Inwood Village.