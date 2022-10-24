Student Achievements: A Mayor, a Debater, and Academic Captains

1. Mayor for the day

When Brooke Pridham bangs a gavel, everyone knows it.

The Armstrong Elementary pupil and daughter of David and Emberli Pridham served as Highland Park mayor for the day on Sept. 6, concluding the meeting with a resounding pop. BACK ROW, FROM LEFT: Town Council members Lydia Novakov, Mayor Will C. Beecherl, Mayor Pro Tem Craig Penfold, Leland White, and Marc Myers pose with Brooke after the meeting.

2. No debate about it

HPHS Class of 2022 graduate Evan Wang is good with words. Highland Park ISD trustees recently celebrated the now University of Texas in Austin student for his bronze medal finish in the Lincoln-Douglas Debate at the UIL 5A State Academic Meet. The then senior’s performance earned the points that propelled the HPHS Academic Team to tie for first place at the meet – believed to be the first time HP has done so. FROM LEFT: Coach Toby Whisenhunt was honored at the meeting with Wang, who also earned bronze in 2021.

3. Competition ready

The HPHS Academic Decathlon team announced its 2022-23 senior captains: Catherine Lu, Elizabeth Chen, and Justine Cho.

