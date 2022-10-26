Wednesday, October 26, 2022

PHOTO: Pixabay
Grand Jury Declines to Indict John Lentz on Three Charges, Additional Charges Remain

A grand jury declined to indict John Lentz, 64, on three charges of possession of lewd material depicting a child. 

A Dallas County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson confirmed Lentz, who served as the community liaison for Foster Elementary in Midway Hollow and worked for the Boy Scouts of America, still faces three charges of possession of child pornography.

Lentz was arrested by Mesquite police in June of 2021. 

