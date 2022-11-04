Scots Remain Perfect Entering Playoffs

RICHARDSON — If Friday provided a final dress rehearsal, then Highland Park appears ready to raise the curtain on a lengthy postseason run.

In their first season back at the Class 6A level since 2015, the Scots completed an unbeaten regular season with a 49-10 thrashing of Richardson Pearce at Eagle-Mustang Stadium.

The District 7-6A champions will open the playoffs by hosting Arlington Bowie on Nov. 11 in a Division II Region I bi-district matchup.

HP showcased an explosive offense and a stingy defense in top form against the overmatched Mustangs, who were the latest victim in a run of dominance during the past five weeks.

Senior quarterback Brennan Storer had his best game of the season with six touchdown passes and a rushing score.

Storer completed 16 of 23 throws for 388 yards as the Scots (10-0, 8-0) racked up 560 yards of total offense. In the third quarter alone, he was 6-of-7 for 198 yards — an average of 33 yards per completion — with three touchdowns.

Half of Storer’s scoring passes covered more than 50 yards, including a 74-yarder to Beau Lilly and an 80-yard hookup with Luke Herring on the first play after halftime.

“We have a great receiving corps, and Brennan did a really good job of distributing the ball and finding open receivers,” said HP head coach Randy Allen. “We’ve got guys who can go all the way with it. We’ve got track speed out there. They really showed what they can do.”

The long throw to Lilly late in the first quarter launched a string of seven consecutive touchdown drives for HP. Lilly added a 12-yard scoring catch on the next possession, and Grayson Schrank caught a 3-yard toss in the end zone just before halftime.

The Scots erupted for 28 points in the third quarter, starting with the strike to Lilly on the first snap. Moments later, Storer found Jackson Heis, who caught a tipped pass and sprinted 59 yards to the end zone.

Just two minutes later, Storer scampered for a 10-yard rushing score. He later connected with Colin Hale, who scored his first touchdown of the season from 14 yards out.

Meanwhile, the HP defense hasn’t surrendered a touchdown by an opposing offense in any of the past three games. Over the last half of the regular season, the Scots outscored their five opponents by a combined margin of 221-33.

While HP pulled away on Friday, the Mustangs (4-6, 4-4) managed just 64 total yards after halftime. Jack McGarry tallied the only Pearce touchdown on a kickoff return.

“I’m really proud of our defense and what we’ve been able to accomplish,” Allen said. “We’re getting better.”

Storer’s numbers added to his impressive season totals. He easily surpassed 2,000 passing yards for the year with 28 touchdowns and one interception. He also led all rushers on Friday with 53 yards on just five carries.

Lilly finished with five receptions for 127 yards, while Herring added 113 yards on just two grabs. As a team, the Scots averaged almost 22 yards per completion. On defense, Preston Bond intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter.

With the victory, HP wrapped up its fourth unbeaten campaign (playoffs excluded) in the past six years and 22nd in program history.

