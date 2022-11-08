Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Vegan Beignets from The Crumb Well Courtesy of The Crumb Well
Vege Out at Addison’s Vegan Food Fest November 12

Kersten Rettig

The largest vegan food festival is coming to Addison Saturday, Nov. 12. Vegandale is making its first stop in Texas after festivals in Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, New York, and Toronto. The festival will feature close to 100 vendors providing vegan food, beveraged, gifts, and services.

Juices and fruit cups from Froot Kaves PHOTO: Courtesy

Local companies participating in the event include Froot Kaves, a Dallas Farmer’s Market staple that makes juices and lemonade, and The Crumb Well Bakery, which is known for its vegan cinnamon rolls, cakes, their beignets which they will serve Saturday plain with sugar or with their Berry Bliss, Whiskey Mango Habanero and Hennessey Peach Cobble toppings.

Who says vegan food is boring, right?

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Addison Circle. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased online. For more information or to buy tickets, visit Vegandale.

Kersten Rettig

Kersten Rettig is the only DFW Food/Travel writer with luxury hospitality leadership experience and a former restaurant owner, employee, and chief marketing officer. Kersten's worked on the inside and has the insight and experience to tell the stories to the outside. She's a Park Cities resident, mom, wife and a decent cook. Follow her on Instagram @KerstenEats.

