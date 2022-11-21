Dallas Foundation Announces Pegasus Prize Winner

The Dallas Foundation selected Seeds 2 STEM as this year’s Pegasus Prize Recipient, awarding $50,000 toward its comprehensive learning system to allow high school students to become workplace ready by using an on-demand, app-based solution.

The foundation also awarded two $10,000 grants to nonprofit finalists:

Kosmos Arts & Tech, which engages young adults in a reflective, dynamic, and creativity-driven workshop to enable them to switch their mindset into a successful one.

Project Lorenzo, which lifts individuals out of homeless shelters and low-wage jobs and provides them with skills and confidence to become self-sufficient.

“The intention of the Pegasus Prize is to reward and support tackling our community’s biggest problems with fresh ideas,” said Drexell Owusu, chief impact officer of The Dallas Foundation. “With the development of its Youth Hub, which will equip high school students with the interpersonal and communication skills most employers expect from their employees, Seeds 2 STEM is leading the way in allowing young people to reach higher earning potential in their chosen or STEM-based careers.”

Through the Pegasus Prize, The Dallas Foundation discovers organizations applying innovative ways to find solutions to ongoing problems that are faster, cost-effective, data-driven and outcome-producing for Dallas County residents.

“This grant from The Dallas Foundation will directly impact our mission and allow our organization to further position the students we work with to successfully pursue their career goals in the STEM field,” Seeds 2 STEM CEO Brandon Willams said.

