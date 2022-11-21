Junior League of Dallas Names Pam Busbee 2023 Sustainer of the Year

The Junior League of Dallas announced Pamela Busbee as its 2023 Sustainer of the Year.

Busbee currently serves as the Sustainer membership co-chair and has been a league member for many years. She served on the JLD Ball special sponsor committee in 19986, 1987, and 1990 and uses the training and knowledge she’s learned in the league to support local nonprofits.

In the Junior League of Dallas, a Sustainer is a member who has contributed more than 10 years of active service or someone between the ages of 40 and 49 who has served for three years.

“Pam is the perfect example of what the league is all about,” said Margo Goodwin, JLD Sustanier and Centennial co-chair. “When a nonprofit needs help with or leadership with a project, Pam is there to see that the job is done and done right.”

Her current community involvement includes the Foundation for the Callier Center of Communication Disorders, West Dallas Community School Advisory Board, The Senior Source Board, St. Michaels and All Angels Alter Guild, Crystal Charity Ball, Dallas Woman’s Club, Marianna Scruggs Garden Club, and Dallas Knife and Fork.

“She is a dedicated volunteer, community leader, and philanthropist who regularly rolls up her sleeves to get things done,” said JLD Sustainer president Monica Christopher. “We are so proud to call Pam a fellow Sustainer and are thrilled to be able to recognize her many contributions across the community as the 2023 Sustainer of the Year honoree.”

She will be recognized for this title at the 2023 Milestones Luncheon on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Omni Dallas hotel. Award-winning actor and New York Times bestselling author Rob Lowe will be the featured speaker. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit JLDallas.org/milestones-luncheon.