The Resolution in the Carbone’s vs. Carbone Legal (Italian Food) Fight

The legal (Italian food) fight between Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine and the new-to-Dallas Italian restaurant Carbone is over.

Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Texas against the new Italian-American restaurant Carbone earlier this year, alleging trademark infringement and that the similar name is confusing customers.

Matthew Yarbrough, who represented Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine owner Julian Barsotti in the case, said Barsotti plans to temporarily close his restaurant on Oak Lawn Avenue in January to renovate it and reopen with a new name.

“I think the parties were getting tired of just the patrons being exhausted by the confusion and they came to the table and said they would be happy to help Julian with the next iteration of Dallas Carbone’s going forward,” Yarbrough said. “I think it’s going to end up with both sides being really happy. We get to part ways from the negativity of the whole situation and build a great new, elevated concept.”

Barsotti opened Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine in 2012. He also operates Italian restaurants Nonna and Fachini, and Tex-Mex eatery Odelay.

Carbone, which first opened in New York in 2013, opened its outpost in Dallas in the Design District in March and has additional outposts in Hong Kong, Las Vegas, and Miami. Carbone is operated by Major Food Group, which is owned by Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi, and Jeff Zalaznick. Major Food Group also operates Sadelle’s, which recently opened in Highland Park Village.

“It was an unfortunate situation that I think ended in a good friendship. We’re excited to be in Dallas. We have a lot of respect for Julian, and I think it’s rare to have such a positive outcome for both sides,” Zalaznick told the Dallas Morning News about the settlement.