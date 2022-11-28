Monday, November 28, 2022

Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 21-27

Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 21-27

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BAG BURGLARY

A sneaky shoplifter asked an employee at the Ralph Lauren store in Highland Park Village for an online order and made off with a nearly $2,000 tote bag while the employee went to look for it before 5:02 p.m. Nov. 21.

HIGHLAND PARK

23 Wednesday

A porch pirate pilfered a package containing clothes from an apartment in the 4600 block of Abbott Avenue at 8:14 a.m.

A burglar found easy pickings of a Chanel shopping bag containing an $8,200 handbag left in an unlocked Jaguar convertible parked in Highland Park Village at 12:28 p.m.

25 Friday

A stealer took a $45,000 Rolex Skydweller watch, a golf bag, and club set from an apartment in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive before 8 a.m.

A resident in the 4600 block of Abbott Avenue at 11:12 a.m. found various keys, clothes, gloves, a box, and a phone left in his vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Reported at 3:14 p.m.: a burglar broke into a Chevrolet Silverado in the 4500 block of Beverly Drive, damaging the Silverado’s window and steering column,  and took a Garmin GPS unit.

Arrested at 9:54 p.m.: a 17 year old accused of having a phony driver’s license/ID in the 4500 block of Livingston Avenue

A driver appeared to have a medical incident, accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake while parking in a parking lot in the 4800 block of Lemmon Avenue, drove onto the sidewalk and into the building housing Title Max and Renowned Renovations at 4:52 p.m.

26 Saturday

Arrested at 3:45 a.m.: a 39-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Arrested at 9:29 p.m.: a 35-year-old man accused of public intoxication in Highland Park Village.

27 Sunday

Arrested at midnight: a 37-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4400 block of Mockingbird Lane

How easy was it for a stealer to take a wallet and backpack containing textbooks, various office supplies, a key chain, a MacBook Pro, an iWatch, and more from a Toyota 4Runner parked in the 3500 block of Gillon Avenue at 8:33 a.m.? The 4Runnwe was left unlocked.

Reported at 10:48 a.m.: a fraudster used the information of a man from the 3900 block of Shenandoah Avenue to open at least three accounts and rack up charges.

UNIVERSITY PARK

21 Monday

A burglar broke into a gas station in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane at 4:50 a.m.

22 Tuesday


Reported at 9:02 a.m.: a scammer used the information of a woman from the 3500 block of Caruth Boulevard.

23 Wednesday

A swindler tried to use the information of a man from the 3200 block of Milton Avenue to buy a vehicle before 11:27 a.m.

24 Thursday

A stealer stole stuff from a Dodge Ram in the 2900 block of Southwestern Boulevard before 1:52 a.m.

25 Friday

A fraudster stole the information of a man from the 3900 block of Stanford Avenue at 6:40 p.m.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

