Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 21-27

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BAG BURGLARY

A sneaky shoplifter asked an employee at the Ralph Lauren store in Highland Park Village for an online order and made off with a nearly $2,000 tote bag while the employee went to look for it before 5:02 p.m. Nov. 21.

HIGHLAND PARK

23 Wednesday

A porch pirate pilfered a package containing clothes from an apartment in the 4600 block of Abbott Avenue at 8:14 a.m.

A burglar found easy pickings of a Chanel shopping bag containing an $8,200 handbag left in an unlocked Jaguar convertible parked in Highland Park Village at 12:28 p.m.

25 Friday

A stealer took a $45,000 Rolex Skydweller watch, a golf bag, and club set from an apartment in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive before 8 a.m.

A resident in the 4600 block of Abbott Avenue at 11:12 a.m. found various keys, clothes, gloves, a box, and a phone left in his vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Reported at 3:14 p.m.: a burglar broke into a Chevrolet Silverado in the 4500 block of Beverly Drive, damaging the Silverado’s window and steering column, and took a Garmin GPS unit.

Arrested at 9:54 p.m.: a 17 year old accused of having a phony driver’s license/ID in the 4500 block of Livingston Avenue.

A driver appeared to have a medical incident, accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake while parking in a parking lot in the 4800 block of Lemmon Avenue, drove onto the sidewalk and into the building housing Title Max and Renowned Renovations at 4:52 p.m.

26 Saturday

Arrested at 3:45 a.m.: a 39-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Arrested at 9:29 p.m.: a 35-year-old man accused of public intoxication in Highland Park Village.

27 Sunday

Arrested at midnight: a 37-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4400 block of Mockingbird Lane.

How easy was it for a stealer to take a wallet and backpack containing textbooks, various office supplies, a key chain, a MacBook Pro, an iWatch, and more from a Toyota 4Runner parked in the 3500 block of Gillon Avenue at 8:33 a.m.? The 4Runnwe was left unlocked.

Reported at 10:48 a.m.: a fraudster used the information of a man from the 3900 block of Shenandoah Avenue to open at least three accounts and rack up charges.

UNIVERSITY PARK

21 Monday

A burglar broke into a gas station in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane at 4:50 a.m.

22 Tuesday



Reported at 9:02 a.m.: a scammer used the information of a woman from the 3500 block of Caruth Boulevard.

23 Wednesday

A swindler tried to use the information of a man from the 3200 block of Milton Avenue to buy a vehicle before 11:27 a.m.

24 Thursday

A stealer stole stuff from a Dodge Ram in the 2900 block of Southwestern Boulevard before 1:52 a.m.

25 Friday

A fraudster stole the information of a man from the 3900 block of Stanford Avenue at 6:40 p.m.