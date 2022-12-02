Runway Worthy: Philanthropists Meet Fashion at Neiman Marcus

Some of Dallas’s most philanthropic and fashionable women took to the runway for the 49th-annual Crystal Charity Ball 10 Best Dressed Fashion Show on Sept. 8 at Neiman Marcus at NorthPark Center.

Former honoree and philanthropist Jennifer Dix chaired the fashion show this year, with Gene Jones serving as honorary chair. In the 48-year history of the fashion show, only three other women have served as honorary chairs: Margaret Hunt Hill, Annette Simmons, and Norma Hunt.

Honorees included Marybeth Conlon for the second time, Tiffany Divis for the third time, Monica Eastin for the first time, Libby Hegi for the second time, Kim Hext for the second time, Meredith Land for the first time, Anne McPherson for the first time, Karla McKinley for the third time, Amy Prestidge for the third time, and Kim Quinn for the first time. This year’s hall of fame honoree was Pat McEvoy, who was named to the 10 Best Dressed list in 2011, 2012, and 2013, chaired the fashion show and luncheon in 2014, and chaired the Crystal Charity Ball in 2019.