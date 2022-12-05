Communities Foundation CEO Dave Scullin to Retire

Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT) CEO Dave Scullin will retire in March 2023 after six years at the helm of the largest community foundation in Texas.

Scullin will continue in his role through March 3 to facilitate the transition while the board of trustees searches for the organization’s next CEO.

“We extend sincere gratitude to Dave for his incredible service and leadership to CFT and our community,” said Alfreda Norman, chair of CFT’s board of trustees. “We congratulate him on a renowned and influential career and know that his profound impact on this organization and our work in the North Texas region will be apparent for many years to come.”

CFT’s Board Chair-Elect Richie Butler has been named chair of the search committee, and efforts are underway to select an executive recruitment firm partner.

“Dave has presided over a period of unprecedented growth and transformation at Communities Foundation of Texas,” Butler said. “We are deeply grateful for his leadership, dedication, and vision, and for what he has done to boost the power of philanthropy across our region.”

During his tenure, North Texas Giving Day has grown to become the country’s largest single day of community-wide giving, having raised a total of more than $500 million since its start in 2009, he expanded CFT’s consultancy and advocacy initiative Educate Texas, which focuses on increasing academic achievement and educational equity, he launched a formal Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiative that included the appointment of a chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer, and more.

“It has been a true honor to lead CFT these past six years,” Scullin said. “I am proud of what we have achieved towards building a better community and strengthening Texas education. Our extensive progress has been a collective effort through our amazing staff and our dynamic Board of Trustees, in collaboration with our many partners. CFT is uniquely well-positioned to build on this momentum and continue this path, driving greater impact across our community, our state, and on behalf of Texas students.”

Scullin joined CFT as President and CEO in January 2017 after a 40-year career with two major global firms, Deloitte and Arthur Andersen.

