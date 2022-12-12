Edgemere Senior Living Collects Pajamas for Local Nonprofit

Edgemere Senior Living has organized a pajama drive to support Pajamas for Seniors, a local nonprofit devoted to providing warm pajamas for seniors in need.

The donation drive will run until Dec. 19 and is collecting pajamas sizes small through 6XL. Suggested styles include nightgowns for women and pajama/loungewear complete sets for men, but the greatest need is plus-size items, particularly 2XL to 6XL.

“Our residents and team members are a compassionate group, and especially at this time of year, it’s a blessing for all of us here to serve those in our community who are often overlooked,” said John Falldine, executive director of Edgemere. “A pair of pajamas seems like such a simple thing, and it’s something most people take for granted. In addition to hosting this donation drive, we hope that we can raise awareness about this need for seniors across DFW.”

Donations can be dropped off to the Edgemere concierge desk in the lobby from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Edgemere Senior Living is located at 8523 Thackery St.