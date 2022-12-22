Firefighters Respond to House Fire on Royal Lane

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a fire in an attached garage of a home in the 6400 block of Royal Lane shortly after 12:30 p.m. Dec. 22.

Firefighters arrived to find fire and thick smoke coming from the garage that had spread into the attic space, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in just under an hour.

Evans said a man and dog were in the home when the fire started but made it out safely.

“According to fire investigators, the cause of the fire was accidental in nature and began as the most probable result of an unspecified electrical short in the garage,” Evans said. “Reportedly, the man was using a heating lamp on some of the plants he brought in from the cold. Investigators located the heaviest fire damage where the lamp was plugged into a surge protector, which is the reason it is believed to be electrical in nature.”