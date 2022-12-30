DPD: One Shot During Attempted Carjacking In Pavilion on Lovers Lane

Dallas Police say a suspect was shot during an attempted carjacking in the 5600 block of Lovers Lane in the area of the Pavilion on Lovers Lane shopping center the evening of Dec. 30.

Police say the suspect was taken to a local hospital and two others ran from the scene. No other injuries were reported as of Friday evening.

“This is not an active shooter scene. Dallas Police have secured the crime scene for investigation,” Dallas Police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman added.

We’ll update as more information becomes available.