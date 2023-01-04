Koch Appointed to County Criminal District Court

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed J.J. Koch to the Criminal District Court No. 2 in Dallas County.

His term will expire Dec. 31, 2024, or when his successor is elected.

Koch is a former Dallas County Commissioner for District No. 2. He was first elected to that seat in 2018 and was defeated by Democrat Andrew Sommerman in November. During his term, he was appointed to the Civil Service Commission and the Behavioral Health Leadership Team.

He also has previous experience as a prosecutor and private practice attorney and served as director of legal solutions for Thomas Reuters. He’s a member of the State Bar of Texas and earned his juris doctor degree from SMU’s Dedman School of Law.

Koch is also an assistant coach for Scots Wrestling and previously volunteered for Bishop Lynch High School Wrestling and Big Brothers Big Sisters.