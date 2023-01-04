Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Bill Sheahan and manager Ted Leverson
New Ownership For Amore Italian

Rachel Snyder

The new year brought new ownership for longtime Snider Plaza restaurant Amore Italian. Bill Sheahan, who took over Snider Plaza Antiques in Dec. 2019 after Allan and Martha Woodcook retired, assumed ownership of the space housing the restaurant on Jan. 1. 

“Although much will stay true to Amore’s long tradition of homestyle Italian cuisine and pizza, the community can look forward to expanded hours and exciting new weekend brunch and happy hour options in the spring,” Bill’s wife, Traci, said. “Additionally, we invite the community to help the restaurant celebrate its 40-year anniversary in April!”

Longtime manager Ted Leverson and the rest of the crew will also continue to serve diners at the restaurant.

In addition to Snider Plaza Antiques, Sheahan also owns William Sheahan Designs Custom Jewelry and Snider Plaza Postal Service in the same building as Amore.

For more information, visit Amore Italian’s website.

