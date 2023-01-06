Seasons 52, Dreamscape Close at NorthPark

Seasons 52, a grill and wine bar restaurant known for healthy menu items, and Dreamscape, a virtual reality experience inside the AMC have both closed at NorthPark Center since the start of the new year.

The Darden Restaurants concept opened in the prominent mall in 2012.

“This is a tough week for everyone in the Seasons 52 family. Dallas was a successful location and we enjoyed serving the Dallas community. Unfortunately, our landlord elected not to allow us to renew our lease and our last full day of business was January 2,” a spokeswoman for the restaurant said. “In no way does this reflect on the quality of our team members’ work, and we’re doing everything we can to help every team member find a new job. We’re offering everyone on the Dallas team the opportunity to join our nearby Seasons 52 location in Plano or the other 40-plus Darden restaurants in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area.”

Darden Restaurants also operates Olive Garden, Cheddar’s, Eddie V’s, The Capital Grille, and more.

Seasons 52 still has a location in Plano and two in Houston.

As for the virtual reality experience, which opened in 2019, it closed at NorthPark Jan. 1.