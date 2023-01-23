Bachman Lake Skate Park to Start Construction in Late 2023

A skate park at Bachman Lake is expected to start construction in the second half of 2023.

The 45,600-square-foot park is planned to be located at the northwest corner of Bachman Lake Park, bordered by Webb Chapel Extension and Denton Drive. There will be a street area, plaza, bowl, and snake run to meet the needs of skaters of all levels. There will also be seating for more than 100 people, water fountains, restrooms, bike racks, and trash cans, and significant care was taken to ensure the features will not impinge on the tree canopy to provide natural shade for skaters.

The park is designed by Team Pain Skate Parks, which has designed more than 200 skate parks over the last 30 years.

“We designed the area to be really long so it captures a lot of tricks that can be performed back-to-back,” Team Pain Skate Parks president Tim Payne said.

Bachman Lake Park has a history of skating that dates back to the ’80s when there was a nationally-known ramp known as the “clown ramp” popular with skaters at the park.

“It’s with high hopes that the community in Dallas makes the Bachman Skate Park a historical destination that’s recognized throughout the world,” Payne said.

For future project updates or to get involved with the park, visit FriendsofBachmanLake.org.

RENDERINGS: Team Pain Skateparks/Friends of Bachman Lake