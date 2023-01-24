Party Hopping

1. Writing royalty

A Writer’s Garden Literary Symposium and Luncheon benefiting the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden and A Woman’s Garden had more than an air of nobility last fall.

The Countess of Carnarvon, author of many books, including her latest Seasons at Highclere, served as the featured speaker in October.

She dished on the history of Highclere from its earliest records in 1216 through its service as the filming location for the hit television series Downtown Abbey.

Guests enjoyed mimosas, small bites, and a coffee bar. VIP guests had photo opportunities with Lady Carnarvon.

Chaired by Dyann Skelton and Therese Rourk with Donna and Herb Weitzman as honorary chairs, the event was part of A Noble Celebration, a week of happenings celebrating the 25th Anniversary of A Woman’s Garden and the 40th Anniversary of the Women’s Council.

2. An app for gifts

More than 300 people convened at Sadelle’s in Highland Park Village on Nov. 11 for the launch of Afloat, a Dallas- and Kansas City-based gifting app founded by Sarah-Allen Preston.

Dubbed “Giftmas,” the party planned by Missy Peck of Missy RSVP served as a charitable affair with afloat pairing 12 local influencers with 12 stores so a percentage of sales could go to charities of their choice.

Beneficiaries included The Birthday Party Project, Crystal Charity Ball, Dwell With Dignity, “EARS” Ears Rescue Texas, The Family Place, Grammy’s Cookie Convoy, Isner Family Foundation, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Momentous Institute, North Texas Food Bank, and Our Calling.

3. Wild encounters

Politicians aren’t the only ones who come running when they see a camera.

The Dallas Zoo’s flamingos apparently share that instinct too, or at least they’ve learned to react enthusiastically when someone pulls out a cell phone.

“They like to be on display,” a zoo worker explained to guests arriving for a Wild and Wonderful night at Zoo To Do 2022.

The Dallas Zoo’s largest annual fundraiser, presented by the Eugene McDermott Foundation on Nov. 5, brought in just over $1.3 million.

Sporting Safari Chic fashions, chairs Marena and Roger Gault with honorary chairs Kim and Greg Hext and VIP chair Sherwood Wagner welcomed friends along with community and business leaders to the sold-out event.

Guests wandered through the Giants of the Savanna habitat, enjoying libations and culinary delights from a selection of Dallas’ top restaurants, and feeding the giraffes.

Zoo staffers facilitated animal encounters with a boa constrictor, armadillo, and dwarf caiman lizard.

Sarah Jo Hardin, Therese Rourk, and Dyann Skelton with the Lady Carnarvon (seated) | Gittings Portrait Studio Sarah-Allen Preston and Rachel Morris | Courtesy Afloat Roger and Marena Gault | Thomas Garza

4. Patriotic victory

The more than 1,800 Folds of Honor supporters who filled the playing field on Nov. 12 helped provide a much-needed winning performance at AT&T Stadium, one that would raise funds to provide educational scholarships to the deserving families who sacrifice to protect U.S. freedoms.

Honorary Chairs Marilyn and Mike Berry and Molly and Rusty Reid greeted guests, sponsors, underwriters, and supporters to the 2022 Folds of Honor North Texas Annual Gala presented by First United Bank.

Guests enjoyed an evening of patriotic inspiration fueled by personal testimonies from veterans and scholarship recipients and performances by the U.S. Army Honor Guard Drill Team and PaintJam, renowned artist and speed painter Harvey Dunn.

Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot in the Air Force Reserves, founded Folds of Honor in 2007. In the years since the nonprofit has awarded nearly 44,000 scholarships totaling roughly $200 million in financial assistance.