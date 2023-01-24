TACA Announces 2023 Silver Cup Honorees

Philanthropist Gene Jones and retired Texas Instruments senior vice president and general counsel Joe Hubach will be recognized as the 45th The Arts Community Alliance (TACA) Silver Cup Award recipients.

The 2023 TACA Silver Cup luncheon will take place Wednesday, May 3, at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

Each year, the TACA Silver Cup Award Luncheon celebrates two Dallas volunteers and advocates who have made significant contributions to the city’s arts and culture landscape. Co-chairs for this year’s event are Elaine Agather, chair of the Dallas Region for JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Andy Smith, director of giving and volunteering for TI and executive director of the TI Foundation.

Gene, wife of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is a member of the board of directors for the Dallas Museum of Art, AT&T Performing Arts Center, and the Texas Cultural Trust Board. She also serves on the SMU Board of Trustees; co-chair of the executive board for the Meadows School for the Arts; The Board of Directors for the John G. Tower Center for Political Studies at SMU; George W. Bush Institute Woman’s Initiative Advisory Council; Children’s Medical Center of Dallas Board of Trustees; National Leadership co-chair of the Medal of Honor Museum and Monument Project, and an involved member of Sweetheart Ball.

Hubach and his wife Colleen O’Connor are longtime supporters of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO). Joe has been on the Executive Board of the DSO’s governing association since 2010 and served a four-year term as Chairman of the Board ending in the fall of 2017. He’s also served on the board of directors of the Dallas Symphony Foundation since 2018 and serves as a trustee of the Eugene McDermott Foundation, the private foundation established by TI founder Eugene McDermott and his wife Margaret McDermott, which supports arts and culture, education, and general community interests. Joe is also a member of the Executive Board of the SMU Meadows School of the Arts.

“Gene Jones and Joe Hubach have contributed immeasurably to arts and culture in North Texas, and we are all richer for it,” said Maura Sheffler, interim Donna Wilhelm Family President and Executive Director. “Both 2023 TACA Silver Cup recipients give selflessly of their time, talent, and gifts to elevate and prioritize the arts in our area, and we look forward to shining a much-deserved spotlight on them.”

For more information about the TACA Silver Cup luncheon, sponsorship, and tickets, visit TACA’s website.