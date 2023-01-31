Jenna Bush Hager to Emcee TWF Awards Celebration

The Texas Women’s Foundation expanded its Leadership Forum and Awards Celebration set for April 27, which will conclude with an awards celebration and dinner emceed by author and Today show co-host Jenna Bush Hager.

The April 27 event at the Omni Dallas Hotel begins with #Bestself, a half-day empowerment program for girls ages 13 to 16. There will be leadership forums with the 2023 Maura Women Helping Women and Young leader recipients before the awards celebration and dinner.

“We invite you to join us for a day of leadership and inspiration. Our event now includes middle and high school students as we strive to celebrate and encourage Texas women leaders across generations,” said Texas Women’s Foundation CEO Miki Woodward. “Jenna Hager, whose Texas roots run deep, brings her entrepreneurial spirit and phenomenal journalism career to make this event a ‘must attend’ this spring.”

“I look forward to emceeing this event honoring women who have elevated women and girls and created opportunities for advancement and leadership. I am fortunate to have learned from my grandmothers, Barbara Bush and Jenna Welch, and my mother, Laura, who showed me how to be an impactful woman who lifts up others to achieve their potential,” Hager added.

For 44 years, the Maura Women Helping Women Award has been presented to more than 220 individuals for their efforts to catalyze change for women and girls.

This year’s honorees are Soulstice Consultancy CEO Dr. Froswá Booker-Drew, Houston Community College System Vice Chancellor Workforce Instruction and College President Dr. Madeline Burillo-Hopkins, Boone Family Foundation CEO Aimee Cunningham, Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum CEO Mary Pat Higgins, and managing partner of Perkins Coie’s Dallas office Jill Louis.

Ann Sheu Aimee Cunningham Bee Nance Dr. Froswá Booker-Drew Jill Louis Madeline Burillo-Hopkins Mary Pat Higgins PHOTOS: Courtesy Texas Women’s Foundation

The Young Leader Award recognizes breakthrough leadership exhibited by people who achieved success in a field, initiative or sector, and created a path of opportunity for other women to follow.

This year’s recipients are: Mpowered Families founder Ann Sheu and Generation Teach COO “Bee” Nance. Mpowered Families is a training and coaching company that seeks to empower people with tools to have a family life filled with purpose, alignment, and connection, and Generation Teach is an educational nonprofit that seeks to address issues of racial injustice and inequity in education.

To learn more about the event, visit Texas Women’s Foundation’s website.