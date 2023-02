St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church will host a Shrove Tuesday pancake and gumbo supper complete with live jazz music by the Bach Norwood Quartet.

The festivities are from 5 to 7 p.m. February 21 in the parish hall of the church at 8011 Douglas Avenue. Tickets are available online on the church’s website and are $10 per person (children five and under eat free, though).