Bullish on Sculpture

PlainsCapital Bank’s big buffalo statue demands attention in Snider Plaza

The unmistakably male buffalo statue at PlainsCapital Bank in Snider Plaza has proved to be an attention-grabber.

“We have received a very positive response from employees, customers, and visitors to Snider Plaza,” PlainsCapital Bank president and CEO Jerry Schaffner said. “Many people stop to look at the sculpture and take pictures with it. Kids seem to be particularly excited to see the large buffalo. At this year’s Snider Plaza Christmas Tree Lighting, several people who stopped by our booth commented on how much they enjoyed the statue.”

Clifton, Texas-based cowboy artist Bruce Greene explained his aim with the masculinely blessed sculpture was to create a powerful, regal look and convey a lot of strength.

Greene, a Cowboy Artists of America member, made five such works for PlainsCapital Banks.

“Mo the Buffalo (short for “Momentum”) is PlainsCapital Bank’s highly recognizable corporate symbol and mascot,” Schaffner said. “Mo is a prominent part of our brand and our corporate culture.”

Why a buffalo?

“The buffalo is an irresistible force, and nothing can stem the tide of its momentum,” Schaffer explained. “When PlainsCapital Bank was founded in 1988, the Great Plains Buffalo became a symbol of the Bank’s West Texas roots and our dedication to providing financial strength and momentum to our customers.”

The bull’s responsibilities have continued to grow.

“Mo is now the symbol for the entire Hilltop Holdings family of companies, including HilltopSecurities and PrimeLending,” Schaffer said. “At Hilltop Holdings, we pay homage to the noble buffalo as a symbol of our continued strength, stability, pride, and momentum.”

The other four buffalo statues are in downtown Dallas at the HilltopSecurities headquarters and PlainsCapital Bank offices in Houston, Arlington, and the Rio Grande Valley.

The company also owns a live buffalo that resides on a ranch in Weatherford and appears at various PlainsCapital and HilltopSecurities events across the state.

Greene modeled his sculptures on buffaloes he studied in northern Colorado and Oklahoma.

“They’re way bigger than I expected,” he noted. “I found one in Oklahoma that was 6-foot-8 at the shoulder.”

It took Greene roughly a month to create the majestic bull, starting with steel pipe supports on a wheeled wooden platform with a skeleton built from PVC pipe. He filled that out with expanding foam, which is sculpted, then covered with a layer of oil-based clay which is further detailed and textured for character. It was then carefully transported to a foundry and cast in bronze.

“It was a lot of fun,” he said of the project, “but they’re big, heavy rascals.”

So, if you need a dose of bullish potency and unbridled beast of the field, drop by the PlainsCapital Bank in Snider Plaza and have a look for yourself.