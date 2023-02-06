Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Park Cities Crime Reports Jan. 30-Feb. 5

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: THEATER TOOL THIEVERY

Not a movie: a burglar got into the theater in Highland Park Village, which is under construction, and took $17,052 worth of tools before 6 a.m. Feb. 5.

HIGHLAND PARK

30 Monday

A careless driver hit a potted plant in the southwest part of the parking lot of Highland Park Village and left the scene at 10:45 a.m.

31 Tuesday

A thief drove off in a Chevrolet Silverado parked outside Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive before 3:15 p.m.

2 Thursday

A reckless driver backed into a BMW 528 that was parked in the parking lot of Nonna in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive before 11:40 p.m. and left the scene.

3 Friday

Reported at 8:49 p.m.: a porch pirate pilfered a pair of packages from outside a home in the 4600 block of S. Versailles Avenue.

5 Sunday

A crook took a set of keys left in a door of a home in the 3400 block of Dartmouth Avenue before 9:15 a.m.

A good neighbor found a wallet in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive at 11:30 a.m. and turned it in to police.

How easy was it for a ne’er do well to take a gym bag containing swim equipment from a Toyota Prius parked in the 4700 block of Bowser Avenue before 3 p.m.? The Prius was unlocked.

UNIVERSITY PARK

30 Monday

A crook took a catalytic converter from a Toyota Tacoma parked in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue at 3:29 p.m.

2 Thursday

A burglar found easy pickings of a backpack from an unlocked Chevrolet Suburban parked near R&D Kitchen in the 8300 block of Preston Center Plaza before 2 p.m.

A cybercriminal took data belonging to a man from the 3800 block of Hanover Street at 6:29 p.m.

3 Friday

Shoplifters took stuff from the dear hannah store in Snider Plaza before 12:02 p.m. 

