Crystal Charity Ball Celebrates 70th Anniversary with ‘Splendido Italiano’ Gala

The Crystal Charity Ball celebrated its milestone 70th anniversary with a grand “Splendido Italiano”-themed gala Dec. 3, complete with a fountain for tossing coins and making wishes.

Guests in elegant gowns and suits arrived at the Anatole’s version of Italy via a wisteria-adorned corridor with red-and-white costumed musicians playing violin on both sides. Costumed “gondoliers” welcomed guests who entered to find a grand fountain complete with cherubs and coins available to toss into the water.

The Italian-themed grandeur continued throughout the venue with more fountains, gardens, and musicians.

Before the doors to the Chantilly Ballroom opened, guests had their photos taken by James French Photography, enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres including antipasti, risotto balls, tortellini skewers, and, of course, jumbo shrimp, played casino games, and shopped in the Piazza Italiano market and silent auction.

When the ballroom doors opened, guests entered to musical accompaniment and found their tables, complete with ornate floral centerpieces.

The Italian theme continued into the multi-course dinner, which started with a Burrata Insalata, with seasonal tomatoes, balsamic pearls, and pistachio, the main course of Filleto con Aragosta (filet and lobster) with farro risotto, grape tomato, and maitake mushroom in a kalamata caper demi glaze.

The photogenic dessert was a dolce trio served in a gold chocolate gondola, as well as limoncello mascarpone and hazelnut cremosa chocolate layered cake.

After dinner, guests danced long into the night and left with party favors and a hazelnut calzone from 400 Gradi.

Laura and Jason Downing Cheryl and Richard Joyner Alan and Joan Walne Caren and Pete Kline Steve and Sunni Solomon