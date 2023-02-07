Meet Highland Park’s ‘Mayor for a Day’

The Highland Park town council had a new ring leader this morning: Armstrong Elementary School kindergartener Kennedy Wallace.

Wallace is the “Mayor for a Day,” presiding over today’s town council meeting with the help of Mayor Will C. Beecherl.

“I don’t know what they learn during the first hour of school, but it can’t be more important than this,” Beecherl said.

Beecherl opened the meeting by introducing Wallace and sharing that she has two younger sisters, enjoys dancing and playing dress up, and goes to the ranch with her dad on the weekends to look after the exotic animals, such as zebras and deer.

She also is active in her Sunday School class at Highland Park Presbyterian Church and recently lost her two bottom teeth, demonstrating her whistle for meeting attendees.

Wallace then led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.

During public comment, a fellow Highland Park ISD student named Alexander had two questions for Mayor Wallace: can students skip school for seven days and can the town install a waterslide at the swimming pool? Per the Texas Open Meetings Act, she was unable to “discuss issues raised or make any decision” on items brought up during citizen comment that weren’t on the agenda.

Following the reading of the consent agenda and town council members approved, Wallace adjourned the meeting with the stamp of her own engraved gavel gifted by the town.

Of note, during the Feb. 7 meeting and study session, the town council:

Approved an amendment to the town’s current fire prevention code outlined in the town ordinance.

Approved the replacement of the town’s data center server system.

Accepted the annual comprehensive financial report and related audit for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Discussed a construction contract with Cole Construction Inc. for the pedestrian accessibility improvements for the Teddy Bear Garden at Lakeside Park.

Reviewed conceptual design for the Hackberry Creek corridor improvements.

Reviewed a resolution establishing energy conservation goals for town facilities.

Kennedy Wallace, family, and Mayor Will C. Beecherl during the Feb. 7 town council meeting.

PHOTO: Maria Lawson