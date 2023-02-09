Rosewood Hotels Planning High-Rise Condo Near The Mansion

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts’ newest development will be near the Mansion, where it all started more than 40 years ago.

The company, which started with the Mansion on Turtle Creek hotel, is partnering with a developer on a new, high-rise condominium tower just a block from the Mansion hotel.

“Given the symbolic significance Dallas holds for us at Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, we are thrilled to be bringing our residential concept to this market,” said Brad Berry, vice president of global residential development at Rosewood Hotel Group. “Planting the Rosewood Residences flag in the same neighborhood as our very first hotel is a great moment for us as we continue to grow our footprint. But, of course, Turtle Creek is a special setting in its own right, and I think these one-of-a-kind residences embrace the area’s natural beauty, rich history, and incredible location, and provide residents with an unrivaled quality of life in Dallas.”

The 17-story tower will comprise approximately 46 residences ranging in size from 2,000 to 6,380 square feet, and amenities will include concierge service, a rooftop infinity pool and lounge, a fitness center, library, private dining room spaces, and landscaped garden, as well as offerings for pets, including a dedicated dog park, pet spa, and garden.

Chicago-based architect Lucien Lagrange is behind the Beaux Arts-inspired architecture while the interiors are helmed by Dan Fink.

Rendering: The Boundary

Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek marks the fifth standalone residential development from the brand.

Developed by One Turtle Creek, the building is expected to open in 2025.

“With this project, we are realizing our vision of bringing timeless architecture together with exceptional service in the upscale residential neighborhood of Turtle Creek,” says developer Preston Cheng of One Turtle Creek. “This hasn’t been done before in Dallas, and to do so with Rosewood, renowned architect Lucien Lagrange, and AD100 interior designer Dan Fink, adds another level of excitement.”

For more information, visit Rosewood’s website.