Doswell Foundation Donates $4M for New Nexus Building

The Doswell Foundation gave the Nexus Recovery Center a $4 million grant to put toward building a new medical facility on the Nexus campus.

The Doswell Medical Building, scheduled to break ground in 2023, will allow Nexus to expand its harm-reduction services due to the increase in fentanyl use, helping staff to medically assess the healthcare needs of every woman and their child who come in for the services.

“The Doswell Foundation has supported Nexus for many years, believing in its dedicated mission of recovery for each and every woman entering treatment,” said Beverly Fricke, chairman and CEO of the Doswell Foundation. “The Doswell Medical Building will be the keystone to Nexus’ long-term future and the beginning of a new life for the women and their children who enter the program. Our investment in Nexus demonstrates our shared belief in compassionate care in an up-to-date facility and program, thus restoring dignity to the women and their children who have trusted Nexus with their journey toward turning their lives around.”

On La Prada Drive, the new building will replace the existing Doswell Detox Center and provide immediate access for new and outpatient clients with a private entrance to improve the safety of women and children living on campus.

The building will be a centralized entry point for all clients and visitors to Nexus. It will also house Nexus’ Medicated Assisted Treatment program, a campus medical room for both outpatient and inpatient clients, and physician exam rooms for Nexus’ medical director, nurse practitioners, UT Southwestern psychiatric fellows, and Parkland Obstetric residency rotation. Additionally, it will feature the Rebecca Crowell Medical Detox wing, a 16-bed medical detox facility named after former Nexus CEO Rebecca Crowell.

The Doswell Foundation’s grant and this new building have helped Nexus begin a more expansive long-term campus plan, partnering with HKS Architects to determine what the campus could be in the future as it optimizes for women and children in recovery.

The new medical building is named after Florence Doswell, the foundation’s namesake and founder, who lived in Preston Tower and is buried at Hillcrest Memorial Park.