Wednesday, February 15, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Kathryn Joiner and Highland Park topped Duncanville 8-7 in their season opener on Tuesday. (PHOTO: Rob Graham)
Park Cities Sports 

HP Rallies Past Duncanville in Opener

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

The Highland Park softball season started in thrilling fashion with an 8-7 walk-off win over Duncanville on Tuesday.

Reese Singleton and Audrey Schedler paced an 11-hit attack for the Lady Scots (1-0) as they rallied past the Pantherettes (0-1). HP trailed for most of the game before scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Maggie Jordan was the winning pitcher.

The Lady Scots will compete in the three-day Forney ISD tournament beginning Thursday at the Mesquite Girls Softball Complex. HP will return home on Feb. 21 to face DeSoto.

You May Also Like

Lady Scots Rebound, Roll Past Poteet

Todd Jorgenson 0

Home Stretch: Scots Chasing 13-5A Title

Todd Jorgenson 0

Hellmuth Has Expanded Her Reach and Diversified Her Game

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.