HP Rallies Past Duncanville in Opener

The Highland Park softball season started in thrilling fashion with an 8-7 walk-off win over Duncanville on Tuesday.

Reese Singleton and Audrey Schedler paced an 11-hit attack for the Lady Scots (1-0) as they rallied past the Pantherettes (0-1). HP trailed for most of the game before scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Maggie Jordan was the winning pitcher.

The Lady Scots will compete in the three-day Forney ISD tournament beginning Thursday at the Mesquite Girls Softball Complex. HP will return home on Feb. 21 to face DeSoto.