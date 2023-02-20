Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Highland Park's Angelina Huang placed eighth in the girls 100 backstroke at the 6A state meet. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Savarese Gets Silver, Huang 8th at State

Jesuit Dallas junior William Savarese earned a silver medal in the boys 500-yard freestyle at the Class 6A state swimming meet on Saturday in Austin.

Savarese finished with a time of 4 minutes, 22.59 seconds, which was more than three seconds behind state champion Cooper Lucas of Keller. He was also seventh in the 200 individual medley.

Highland Park sophomore Angelina Huang finished eighth in the girls 100 backstroke. Making her first appearance at state, Huang qualified for the finals with a solid preliminary swim but couldn’t keep pace in the finals with champion Paula Warren of Cedar Park Vista Ridge.

In Class 5A, Hillcrest senior Katherine Yao was seventh in the girls 200 IM in her fourth and final appearance at the state meet.

