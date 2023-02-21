Wednesday, February 22, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Unsplash
News Preston Hollow 

Who’s on the Ballot for Dallas City Council, Dallas ISD Trustee?

Maria Lawson 0 Comments

The filing period for the upcoming Dallas city council and Dallas ISD board of trustees races ended Feb. 17.

The election scheduled for May 6, 2023, leaves no Preston Hollow district representatives uncontested.

See the candidates below:

City Council, District 11

City Council, District 13

Mayor

  • Incumbent Eric Johnson, who is the first uncontested mayor since Erik Jonsson in 1967

Dallas ISD Board of Trustees, District 2

The last day to register to vote in the May election is April 6, and early voting will run from April 24 to May 2. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is April 25, and the last day to receive a ballot by mail is election day, May 6, if the carrier envelope is not postmarked, or by 5 p.m. May 8 if the carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. on election day.

You May Also Like

Dallas ISD Superintendent Hinojosa’s Last Day is July 5

Maria Lawson 0

2023 20 Under 40 Nominations Open

Rachel Snyder 0

Dallas to Hold Affordable Housing Equity Community Meetings

Maria Lawson 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.