Who’s on the Ballot for Dallas City Council, Dallas ISD Trustee?

The filing period for the upcoming Dallas city council and Dallas ISD board of trustees races ended Feb. 17.

The election scheduled for May 6, 2023, leaves no Preston Hollow district representatives uncontested.

See the candidates below:

City Council, District 11

Incumbent Jaynie Schultz

Local real estate journalist Candace Evans

City Council, District 13

Incumbent Gay Donnell Willis

Realtor and developer Priscilla Shacklett

Mayor

Incumbent Eric Johnson, who is the first uncontested mayor since Erik Jonsson in 1967

Dallas ISD Board of Trustees, District 2

Entrepreneur and Dallas ISD parent Jimmy Tran

Teach Plus Texas Executive Director and Dallas ISD parent Kevin Malonson

Former United to Learn Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Weinberg

The last day to register to vote in the May election is April 6, and early voting will run from April 24 to May 2. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is April 25, and the last day to receive a ballot by mail is election day, May 6, if the carrier envelope is not postmarked, or by 5 p.m. May 8 if the carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. on election day.