Who’s on the Ballot for Dallas City Council, Dallas ISD Trustee?
The filing period for the upcoming Dallas city council and Dallas ISD board of trustees races ended Feb. 17.
The election scheduled for May 6, 2023, leaves no Preston Hollow district representatives uncontested.
See the candidates below:
City Council, District 11
- Incumbent Jaynie Schultz
- Local real estate journalist Candace Evans
City Council, District 13
- Incumbent Gay Donnell Willis
- Realtor and developer Priscilla Shacklett
Mayor
- Incumbent Eric Johnson, who is the first uncontested mayor since Erik Jonsson in 1967
Dallas ISD Board of Trustees, District 2
- Entrepreneur and Dallas ISD parent Jimmy Tran
- Teach Plus Texas Executive Director and Dallas ISD parent Kevin Malonson
- Former United to Learn Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Weinberg
The last day to register to vote in the May election is April 6, and early voting will run from April 24 to May 2. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is April 25, and the last day to receive a ballot by mail is election day, May 6, if the carrier envelope is not postmarked, or by 5 p.m. May 8 if the carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. on election day.