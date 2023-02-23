Thursday, February 23, 2023

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Brice Beaird
Ralph Lauren Moving, Closes Longtime Highland Park Village Location

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Ralph Lauren has closed its longtime space in Highland Park Village next to Peter Millar and is expected to reopen in the former Village Theatre space. The brand is also opening a home showroom in the Knox District area at 4525 Cole Ave. The new Ralph Lauren location and the home showroom are both expected to open March 3. 

Ralph Lauren closed at its previous location, where it’d been since 1978, on Feb. 15. The Village Theatre has been closed since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Dallas.

Ralph Lauren’s new, 9,605-square-foot location in Highland Park Village will carry the brand’s complete collection for men and women, Highland Park Village chief marketing officer Victoria Snee said. The home showroom’s Cole Avenue space, in the same building as Trader Joe’s, Sur La Table, and Paper Source, is about 2,202 square feet.

In another move in Highland Park Village, Snee said luxury fashion house Moncler, known for outerwear, will open its first location in Dallas next to Dior in Highland Park Village March 10.

Rachel Snyder

