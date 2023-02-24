Batters Up: Scots Hope Experience Will Fuel Improvement on Diamond

Injuries and inconsistency might have derailed Highland Park’s hopes for a deep playoff run last season, but those struggles could yield some dividends this spring.

Several HP returnees gained valuable big-game experience before returning to the Class 6A level, where the ability to win close, low-scoring games again will prove critical.

“Last year, we started off really well and ended really poorly. Hopefully, if we stay healthy, that will change,” said HP head coach Travis Yoder. “We’ll be playing teams with a lot more depth.”

The nine-team alignment in District 7-6A will be a challenge, including matchups with perennial playoff contenders Richardson Pearce, Lake Highlands, and Jesuit Dallas. The Rangers haven’t played HP since eliminating the Scots from the playoffs in 2015 and 2016.

“It’s a tough district. You can’t take a day off, or somebody’s going to bite you. Every game counts, and every inning counts,” Yoder said. “We’re going to try and make the pitchers work more and have an attack mentality in our approach. Every team is going to have one or two good pitchers.”

Last season, the Scots finished with 22 wins and placed third in District 13-5A before being swept by Cleburne in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

Several players return from that squad, including pitchers Sam Webster, Jordan Stribling, and Max Stammel. Webster and Stribling were the team’s primary starters after ace Collin Valentine went down, while Stammel served as a high-leverage reliever.

The lineup will feature a strong nucleus of seniors such as second baseman Jack True, catcher Parker Stephens, and infielder Jake Pryor. Other expected contributors include Matty Chan, Acie Hickman, Charlie Schneider, Carter Flashnick, football players Judge Ellis and Adam Rourke, and sophomore Bryce Laczkowski.

By design, HP will be tested immediately with games against elite competition during tournament play, including the annual Scotland Yard Classic in early March.

“There are some really good teams we’re setting ourselves up for,” Yoder said. “We’re going to find out who can and who can’t really quickly.”

One key will be winning close, low-scoring games, where hitting is at a premium due to the quality of pitching, and the ability to play defense and manufacture runs will be critical.

“That’s where your depth is going to show, and that’s why you need to play a tough nondistrict schedule,” Yoder said. “That only betters you.”