55 Seventy Hopes To Be Destination For All Things Wine

Serial entrepreneur Tommy Shuey opens member-only club in Preston Center

Highland Park alumnus, serial entrepreneur, and wine enthusiast Tommy Shuey has opened a new, member-only wine club in Preston Center.

The idea for the concept came to the former Deloitte investment banker and data analyst while looking for a place near the Park Cities to store wine.

“There seemed to be a huge need or desire for the wine club scene,” Shuey said. “People wanting a place to drink their own bottles, people wanting a place to discover cool producers from around the world — it existed, but not in a friendly, approachable way.”

The concept, called 55 Seventy for the optimum conditions for storing wine, which is 55 degrees and 70% humidity, is housed in an 8,500-square-foot space built by Dallas-based Birch Construction and designed by Duncan & Miller Design.

Nearly half is devoted to concierge-style private cellar storage, and the other half to a tasting venue for members to enjoy their wine without restaurant markups or corkage fees, as well as a dining area.

Importantly for those who travel a lot, the club also offers cellar management services, including receiving wine shipments and organizing inventory via a mobile app.

“A lot of people will ship their wine here, we’ll receive it, (staff) will put it in their locker for them, and let them know it’s here,” Shuey said.

The club focused its wine selection on “boutique producers from around the world,” Shuey said.

Jeff Gregory, formerly of FT33 and the French Room at the Adolphus Hotel, serves as head sommelier and operating partner.

“We have wines from the Middle East; we have wines from South America,” Shuey said. “Certainly, the wine regions of the world – France, Italy, and California – that’s where a lot of the wine we have originates, but we are helping our members explore wines from all over.”

Then, offering a luxe dining experience to go with the wine became part of the plan, and Jeff Sutcliff, formerly of Mirador, FT33, and, most recently, Knox Bistro, was brought on to serve as executive chef.

“What we said is, ‘Why don’t we build something where we can offer all of this, and it will also be right in everyone’s backyard where they can go to dinner and then go here before or after?’” Shuey recalled. “Now we offer dinner too.”

“We are very focused on the food component to really provide that full culinary and wine experience because they go hand in hand.”