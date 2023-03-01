What’s New and Coming Soon to Galleria Dallas?
Galleria Dallas is kicking off spring with seven new stores that have opened recently or are coming soon.
OPENING SOON
- Mango, a Spanish clothing design and manufacturing company founded in 1984, is opening its first North Texas location on level one near Tiffany & Co. this fall. The retailer offers the latest trends in fashion, footwear, and accessories for women, men, teens, children, and home. This will be Mango’s first North Texas location.
- Intimissimi, an Italian brand offering clothing and more, will open its first Texas store on level one across from Sephora this spring.
- Tippy Tot Shoes, a designer toddler footwear brand, will open its first retail location on level three near Auntie Anne’s this spring. The shop will open on Level 3 near Auntie Anne’s this spring.
NOW OPEN
- Offline by Aerie, the activewear wing of Aerie and sister company of American Eagle, opened on level two next to Aerie. Galleria Dallas is the only Texas location to host all three American Eagle brands.
- Banter by Piercing Pagoda, which sells earrings, necklaces, charms, rings, bracelets, and body jewelry and does piercings in-store, is open on level two next to Build-A-Bear.
- Bonsai Paper Co., a luxury stationery store that also offers concierge gift-wrapping services and handmade gifts, opened its first brick-and-mortar location on level three next to Earthbound Trading Co.
- Great American Cookies is open on level two, next to Haagen-Dazs and near Shoe Palace.
TEMPORARY MOVE
Bachendorf’s Jewelers, which offers hand-selected diamonds, designer jewelry, and timepieces, is expanding in 2023. During construction, the store will move to a temporary location on level one next to Gucci. The expansion is expected to be completed this summer.