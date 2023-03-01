What’s New and Coming Soon to Galleria Dallas?

Bachendorf’s Jewelers, which offers hand-selected diamonds, designer jewelry, and timepieces, is expanding in 2023. During construction, the store will move to a temporary location on level one next to Gucci. The expansion is expected to be completed this summer.

Galleria Dallas is kicking off spring with seven new stores that have opened recently or are coming soon.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]