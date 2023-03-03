New Ownership for Rutherford’s Design

Steffanie and Eric Evans recently took over ownership of the Lovers Lane interior design shop Rutherford’s Design.

The shop – located at 5417 Lovers Lane – offers everything from design services, fabrics, furnishings, trims, and gifts. The 33-plus-year-old business has had two different Lovers Lane locations over the years.

Robert Rutherford, who began his career in the fabric and design industry in Ohio in 1962 working for interior designer Ruth Wilson, opened Rutherford’s Design in Dallas in 1989.

“It was time for Anna (Mrs. Rutherford) and me to open another chapter in our life story,” Rutherford said.”Anna and I have enjoyed our many years in this business and know we have passed it on to the very capable hands of Steffanie Evans.”

“The staff will remain the same,” Rutherford continued. “We will continue to make sure we will provide superior design services as well as unique furnishings and gift items that everyone has come to expect.”

The Evans took over ownership of Rutherford’s Design on Feb. 1, but the Rutherfords will remain as close advisers.

“I don’t look at this as the end of an era,” Rutherford said, “but as the beginning of a new one.”

“I’m very fortunate to still have (the Rutherfords’) daughter, Lee Ann, on staff at the business. She is one of our senior designers, and she has been designing with her father for over 25 years,” Evans said. “(I’m) so humbled and honored to carry on the Rutherfords’ legacy and design empire.”