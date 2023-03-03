Out & About: WOW Luncheon

Women for Orphans Worldwide raised more than $180,000 for orphaned and vulnerable children in Guatemala at its 14th-annual Heart of WOW Luncheon and Orphan Outreach Marketplace.

Since its start, WOW has raised nearly $3 million and taken more than 1,000 people on 55 WOW mission trips.

More than 1,100 children were provided an education, daily nutritious meals, spiritual care, and counseling for those experiencing trauma and grief.

The event brought 400 people — the most in WOW Luncheon history — to the Westin Galleria Dallas Dec. 5. Guests shopped at the Orphan Outreach Marketplace featuring handcrafted products from Guatemala and heard from students from Trinity Christian Academy who served in Guatemala during the summer.

WOW, an auxiliary of Orphan Outreach, was started by a group of Dallas mothers and middle-school daughters who traveled on a mission trip to Guatemala in 2009. When they returned, they started WOW to continue serving orphaned and vulnerable families in the Guatemalan programs run by Orphan Outreach.

FROM LEFT: WOW founder and Orphan Outreach board member Tiffany Taylor Wines, WOW founder and Orphan Outreach VP-development Sandra Doty, Orphan Outreach board member Courtney Nowakowski, WOW founder and Orphan Outreach development manager Margo Isbell.