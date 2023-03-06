Go Into The Woods For a Different Type of SATs

For years, parents have decided what summer programming options would be best for their children.

Popular options include traditional summer camps, academic programs, community service, language and cultural immersions, creative and performing arts, internships, and specialty sports programs.

However, in recent years the emphasis has moved away from experiences where kids get to spend time in the wilderness.

Some students cringe at the idea of not showering for days or being out of touch with electronic devices, such as TV, cell phones, and computers.

More significantly, some parents believe getting in touch with nature won’t provide valuable life skills. They may see nature as in the past — electronics and specialization as the future.

In his book, Last Child in the Woods: Saving our Children from Nature Deficit Disorder, Richard Louv writes of the consequences of isolating our children from nature.

Life without nature, he asserts, is a life out of balance.

Louv says he hasn’t seen any scientific examinations of the topic but is familiar with hypotheses about the consequences of isolating ourselves from the outdoors.

Biologically, we are still hunters and gatherers and therefore need a direct involvement with nature. If denied this element, we tend not to do well.

Conversely, he cites studies that indicate that “engagement with nature buffers against life’s stress.”

Louv underscores his point by saying, “we no longer live in a society where people take the time to stop to enjoy nature: We pass it on the way to the soccer game.”

Summer is a time for growth. It is the one time when children can explore without being judged, graded, or hurried.

A true immersion into nature allows a child to grow on many levels. Try such avenues of exploration as hiking, fishing, rafting, kayaking, and climbing.

A wilderness adventure can give a child a sense of balance between everyday challenges and basic priorities.

Sadly, so many children have no idea of waking up and cooking their meal with a fire they built, no idea of the strength they get from conquering a mountain or rafting a river.

The strong friendships you gain when you share physical challenges are immediate. Usually, when a child claims not to like the outdoors, it is from lack of exposure to it: It is the fear of the unknown.

Re-introducing our children to nature is just as important as studying for the college SATs.

Cooperation, tolerance, and determination are at the core of every successful trip. These same traits make a person a success in everyday life. So, prepare for the SATs (Summer Adventure Treks): Take a hike; get out into nature. Plan that amazing summer adventure!

Reach Helene Abrams with Tips on Trips and Camps, a free advisory service that helps parents find enriching summer overnight experiences for their children, ages 7-18, at 214-693-9259 or [email protected].