Peter Heller Shares Stories, Writing Inspirations At LitFest

By Brice Beaird

Highland Park High School kicked off the annual Literary Festival, known as “LitFest” March 2 with an address from award-winning author Peter Heller.

Heller is known for his novel The Dog Stars, a post-apocalyptic novel in which the world is enveloped by a deadly flu. Heller is a noted outdoorsman and all of his novels reflect his love for nature.

During his address in Highland Park, Heller recalled his experiences as a kayaker riding the dangerous Muksu River. He also worked for National Geographic sailing with the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society.

Heller cited his father, among many others, reading poetry to him when he was a child as his biggest writing inspiration. Now, Heller claims to write about a thousand words a day. Heller hopes his stories will inspire students to read and write more about their own lives.

LitFest continued with Heller’s keynote speech the evening of March 2 and student workshops March 3 during the school day with other authors, journalists, illustrators, and others,