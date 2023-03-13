Scheffler Back on Top After Players Win

Scottie Scheffler returned to his spot atop the Official World Golf Ranking in convincing fashion on Sunday.

The Park Cities native was dominant at The Players Championship in Florida over the weekend, winning by a five-stroke margin that widened as his challengers faltered on one of the most challenging courses on the PGA Tour.

Scheffler broke 70 in all four rounds at TPC Sawgrass, which is famed for its 17th hole island green, highlighted by a 65 in Saturday’s third round. He has finished in the top 10 in eight of his past nine Tour starts.

The former Highland Park standout collected a check for $4.5 million for taking one of the Tour’s most lucrative non-major events, and surpassed Spain’s Jon Rahm for the No. 1 spot in the world — which Scheffler has held for much of the past year.

It was the sixth tournament victory since February 2022 for Scheffler, who earned the PGA Tour’s player of the year award last year. He defended his title at the Phoenix Open in February, and will look to do the same at the Masters in early April.