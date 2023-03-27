Monday, March 27, 2023

Students from the McLane School of Irish Dance in Richardson recently performed at the Preston of the Park Cities. (Courtesy Preston of the Park Cities)
Investor Acquires Preston of the Park Cities

Rachel Snyder

The Preston of the Park Cities senior living community was acquired by a company represented by Boston-baed AEW Capital Management, county deed records show. 

The eight-story Preston Center building on the Dallas North Tollway and Sherry Lane includes 129 residential units, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The property was developed by Silverstone Senior Living, and a representative for Silverstone confirmed the sale. 

The building, constructed in 2016, was valued for property taxes at $44 million, Dallas County Appraisal District records show.
The Preston of the Park Cities offers both assisted living and memory care and has studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units. The facility also boasts a spa, salon, fitness center, and gourmet dining.

The community’s new owner – AEW Capital – is a 40-plus-year-old real estate investment manager with about $90 billion in assets in North America, Europe, and Asia.





