Hockaday Senior Named Coca-Cola Scholar

Zoya Haq, a senior at The Hockaday School, was recently named a Coca-Cola Scholar.

She was one of 150 high schoolers across the nation to receive the honor which includes a $20,000 scholarship and joining a group of 6,750+ alumni who are leading change in their communities and around the world.

Haq is a storyteller and educational policy advocate who founded HiStory Retold, a global, student-run initiative working to diversity history classrooms. She works with more than 50 student leaders to draft policy items, mobilize peers, and meet with legislators, administrators, and educators to advocate for classroom inclusivity.

She also is the founder of The Tahira Project, an initiative to improve global literacy through targeted fundraising in memory of her grandmother.

More than 91,000 individuals applied from across the country to become Coca-Cola Scholars, and individuals were selected based on being change agents in addition to leadership, service, and academics.

Along with the other scholars, Haq will attend Coca-Cola Scholars Weekend in Atlanta in mid-April, where they will attend the 35th-annual Scholars Banquet and participate in the Scholars Leadership Development Institute facilitated by program alumni.

Haq will attend Yale University in the fall and has also been recognized as an Ashoka Young Changemaker, a Prudential Emerging Visionary, and as a recipient of the Princeton Prize in Race Relations.