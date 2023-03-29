Out & About: Dallas 24 Hour Club Steak Night

The Dallas 24 Hour Club held its latest monthly Steak Night March 4.

The nonprofit works to provide transitional living, support services, and essential life skills for homeless alcoholics and addicts to help them embrace long-term sobriety and become contributing and self-supporting members of the community.

The March Steak Night brought together residents of The 24 and local community members to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the organization’s new home on Ross Avenue. There was also a ceremonial burning of the mortgage for Tillman House, the sober living apartment complex for 24 Successful Grads.

Joe Pitch and Robert O’Bannon Robert O’Bannon, Jefferson Guillen, Tim Grigsby, Jon McCarty, Tony Gold, Robert Turner, Michael Conti, and Britt Cummings Ron Wommack, Marsha Williamson, Dr. Maureen Jamieson Quilling, and Jeffrey Doman Top row: Bobby Delatour, Billy Bowie, Michelle Luna, Donna Kinne, Joe Little, Jason Holmes, and Stephanie Elliott; Bottom row: Joseph Sapienza, Marsha Williamson, Kendell Wheeler, April Horton, and Adrienne Santalauria