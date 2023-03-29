Preston Hollow Crime Reports March 20-26

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SPEED RACER

Someone driving an out-of-town stolen vehicle intentionally evaded detention from a uniformed officer before 12:01 p.m. March 20 in the 5200 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

20 Monday

There was an accidental discharge before 9:01 a.m. at a home in the 7000 block of Currin Drive.

An animal attacked a man causing severe bodily injury before 5:10 p.m. in the 4300 block of Royal Ridge Drive.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s vehicle from the 4900 block of Mill Run Road.

21 Tuesday

A thief stole from someone in a retail store in Preston Oaks at an unknown time.

A burglar entered a man’s car and took property at an unknown time outside a home in the 6500 block of Woodland Drive.

A fraudster purchased merchandise using counterfeit money and took money without permission at Inwood Village at an unlisted time.

A woman’s property was stolen from the parking lot of Black Swan Yoga at an unlisted time.

22 Wednesday

An unknown fraudster told a man in the 5400 block of West University Boulevard to deliver cash to an unknown account at an unlisted time.

Someone threatened to hurt a man at Everleigh Forestwood apartments before 11:10 p.m.

23 Thursday

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning at Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home before 1:09 a.m.

An abandoned vehicle was blocking the roadway and impounded before 11:27 a.m. in the 5900 block of Royal Lane.

A “suspicious person” was reported before 2:21 p.m. at a home in the 8400 block of Ridgelea Street.

A reckless driver failed to leave identifying information after an accident in the parking lot of NorthPark Center before 4:51 p.m.

A man’s vehicle was stolen before 6:35 p.m. at Inwood Village.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a woman’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

24 Friday

A reckless driver hit a woman’s parked car and didn’t leave information before 2:53 p.m. at Preston Forest Shopping Center.

A man’s driver’s rear window was broken before 8:41 p.m. in the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

An aggressor pointed a firearm at a man causing him to be placed in fear at Everleigh Forestwood apartments before 8:52 p.m.

A natural death occurred in the 9000 block of Guernsey Lane at an unlisted time.

25 Saturday

A drunk driver was caught before 6:01 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.

A suspect was in violation of conditions of bond at an unlisted time in the 8400 block of Ridgelea Street.

A burglar broke a man’s car window and stole his property at an unlisted time in the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

26 Sunday

Abandoned property was reported before 3:48 a.m. at Jesuit Dallas.

Lost property was reported before 2:56 p.m. at Inwood Tavern.