Dior To Take Over Former Ralph Lauren Space

Dior will reportedly move into the former Ralph Lauren space next to Peter Millar in Highland Park Village.

Dior will move from its current space in the shopping center between Moncler and Fendi, but a remodeling process is expected to take time, the Dallas Morning News reported. Representatives from Dior haven’t yet responded to requests for additional information, but we’ll update this post as more information becomes available.

Ralph Lauren closed in the space next to Peter Millar, which it had occupied since 1978, on Feb. 15, and reopened in the former Village Theatre space March 3. Ralph Lauren also opened a home showroom in the Knox District area at 4525 Cole Ave.