Monday, April 3, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Park Cities Preston Hollow Real Estate 

Dior To Take Over Former Ralph Lauren Space

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Dior will reportedly move into the former Ralph Lauren space next to Peter Millar in Highland Park Village.

Dior will move from its current space in the shopping center between Moncler and Fendi, but a remodeling process is expected to take time, the Dallas Morning News reported. Representatives from Dior haven’t yet responded to requests for additional information, but we’ll update this post as more information becomes available. 

Ralph Lauren closed in the space next to Peter Millar, which it had occupied since 1978, on Feb. 15, and reopened in the former Village Theatre space March 3. Ralph Lauren also opened a home showroom in the Knox District area at 4525 Cole Ave.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

You May Also Like

Bush Sisters Talk Book, Family, and Superpowers

Contributor 0

Work Begins on Beverly Drive Bridge Over the Dallas North Tollway

Staff Report 0

City Celebrates Curtis Park Upgrades

Rachel Snyder 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.