UP City Council Approves Continuation of Snider Plaza Parking Program

The University Park City Council April 4 approved continuing a program that allows businesses in Snider Plaza to use up to 100 city-leased spaces in the Hilltop Plaza garage.

The city initially entered the lease agreement with Hilltop Plaza allowing Snider Plaza tenants to use 50 spaces in the parking garage at Hilltop Plaza at a discounted rate — 65 cents per hour – in 2019 and later implemented a parking program to begin using the leased spaces in a phased approach. In April 2021, an amendment was approved to give the city access to an additional 50 spaces – a total of 100 – in Hilltop Plaza at the same discounted rate. Then, in October 2022, the city council approved an expanded parking program, allowing businesses in Snider Plaza, from Daniel Avenue to Rosedale Avenue, access to the parking garage (up to 100 parking spaces) at no cost to them for a period of six months, during a break in construction in the area.

City officials say the total FY23 parking expenses to date are $16,761.05, and this program is currently funded by the Snider Plaza capital project.

In other news:

The city council approved replacing the Germany Park and Curtis Park tennis court fencing. The total cost quoted for the project, including the installation of additional bottom rails, and a mid rail system on all fences, is $101,840.50. The previous ones were initially installed in 1998.