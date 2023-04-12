Out & About: Dallas Service Forum Luncheon

More than 250 guests helped raise nearly $120,000 so far at the Dallas Service Forum “A Royal Affair” luncheon and fundraiser March 28 at Northwood Club. The event also celebrated 45 years of the Dallas Service Forum.

Agencies served by Dallas Service Forum include Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, Hope’s Door New Beginning Center, Juliette Fowler Communities, Network of Community Ministries, The Family Place, and Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.

Event chair and past DSF president Kristin Parrino arranged for celebrity chef Darren McGrady, former personal chef to the British royal family, as guest speaker with a menu prepared by Northwood Club. WFAA anchor Kara Sewell served as emcee.

“When a group of like-minded women started Dallas Service Forum, then known as Dallas Junior Forum in 1977, their mission was to build a community of volunteers to serve Dallas-area youth, family, and elderly residents in need,” Sewell said. “So here we are 46 years later and DSF is still making a difference.”

McGrady, a former personal chef to the British royal family who now has a Dallas-based catering company, Eating Royally, and cookbooks, regaled the crowd with stories about his time working for the royal family.

A Royal Affair Chair Kristin Parrino, Royal Chef Darren McGrady, Emcee Kara Sewell, DSF President Marla Nunally